Nigeria: Racism, Discrimination Against Women Helped Me - Okonjo-Iweala

11 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Nathaniel Bivan

A Nigerian former finance and foreign minister, Ngozie Okonjo-Iweala, has said racism and discrimination against women has helped her power through adversity and manage triumphs.

She wrote this in her latest book, 'Women and Leadership: Real Lives. Real Lessons' which she co-authored with Australia's first female prime minister Julia Gillard.

The book, which gives a summary of both women's rise in politics and their role in impacting lives, contains conversations with "some of the world's most powerful women," including Hillary Clinton, Theresa May, Joyce Banda, Christine Lagarde, Jacinda Ardern, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Michelle Bachelet, and Erna Solberg.

Explaining her inspiration for the project, Okonjo-Iweala said: "As I mulled over my own bittersweet journey as Nigeria's first female Finance Minister and Foreign Minister, I observed a series of events unfold around the world that unseated women leaders like Presidents Park Geun-hye of South Korea and Dilma Rousseff of Brazil. Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, Joyce Banda took a break from her country, and so on.

"Women leaders seemed to be having a tough time and I began to wonder, what were their leadership pathways?

"What had got them to the point they were now at?

"What successes and failures could they share?

"What could other women learn from their leadership journeys?"

'Women and Leadership: Real Lives. Real Lessons' was published by Bantam Press on September 3 2020.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.