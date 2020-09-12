Zimbabwe: Nakamba Gives Up No.11 Shirt Ahead of Start of Season

Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
soccer, pair of boots
11 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwean midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba has given up his number 11 shirt at English Premiership Aston Villa ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season on Saturday.

The English club announced that Nakamba has given in to the wishes of new signing Ollie Watkins for the striker to wear number 11 while the Zimbabwean will don 19.

Watkins joined Aston Villa from Brentford on a five-year contract in what is said to be a club-record £28m deal that could potentially rise to £33m.

The striker requested for number 11 since he had that on his back throughout his time with the Bees. Watkins has reunited with Dean Smith, who was Brentford manager when Watkins arrived from Exeter City in 2017.

"Marvelous Nakamba has kindly agreed to let Watkins take his preferred No.11 following his arrival from Brentford, the number that he wore throughout his three years at Griffin Park.

"The Zimbabwean midfielder will subsequently take the No.19 shirt during the upcoming campaign, which was last worn by Borja Baston," the club said on Friday.

Nakamba played 29 league matches for Villa last season after joining from Club Brugge of Belgium, with Claret and Blue winning seven and losing 16 of them.

The defensive midfielder did not provide any assist as Villa survived relegation, with their place in one of the top leagues in the world confirmed on the last day of the season.

Matty Cash, another new player at the club who joined from Nottingham Forest will take the No.2 shirt, which was last occupied by Belgian defender Ritchie De Laet during the 2018/19 season.

Aston Villa face Manchester United at Villa Park in a friendly match on Saturday. Villa were originally scheduled to play Manchester City this weekend in their 2020/21 Premier League opening fixture.

However, like United, Pep Guardiola's men were given extra time off before their first game of the new season, given their extended run in Europe last season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.