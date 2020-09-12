Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Day of Reckoning for Dorathy, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

On Sunday September 13, 2020 one of the nine Housemates remaining in the Big Brother House will have to bow out according to popular votes. Of the nine remaining, four are up for eviction, namely; Dorathy Prince, Kiddwaya and Ozo.

Last week, fans saw Biggie re-introduce the nomination process from the previous season. All 9 housemates had to nominate two of their fellow housemates up for possible eviction. This resulted in Prince receiving the highest number of nominations with 6 votes, Dorothy followed behind with 4 votes, Kiddwaya with 3 votes, Ozo with 2 votes and Neo, Nengi and Vee with 1 vote each.

Prior to the nominations, in a shocking turn of events, Trikytee became the eighth Head of House (HoH) for the BBNaija Lockdown season.

The HoH game this Monday was one of a kind. For the first time ever, five housemates: Dorathy, Trikytee, Vee, Neo and Ozo, got to the end of the board.

Biggie announced that the five housemates had to play the game again within 50 seconds and the housemate who goes the furthest becomes the HoH for the week. In a stroke of luck, Trikytee emerged the winner of the HoH game.

Switching up the rules, Biggie mentioned Trikytee did not have to pick someone of the opposite sex to be the Deputy Head of House (DhoH). After a minute of deliberation, he chose Laycon as the new DHoH.

Trikytee and Laycon were ecstatic as they have never won the HoH or DHoH position before and they were spared from the nominations and possible eviction this week.

However, in Showtime Bonus' estimation out of the four facing the eviction, Dorathy appears the strongest followed by Ozo and Kiddwaya, making Prince the most vulnerable of the lot.

