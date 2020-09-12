Nigeria: Kiddwaya's Father Slams Viewers Against Son's Winning, Says #BBNaija Not for Only Poor People

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

London-based businessman Terry Waya, who is the father of Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya has advised those criticising and abusing his son for participating in the show despite coming from a rich home to stop, insisting that the programme is not for only poor people but for both rich and poor as the money given to the winner is generated from adverts, votes cast by poor and rich.

The Billionaire spoke during an Instagram live interview with BBC pidgin where he maintained that his son, Kidd enjoys the same rights to win the money just as the others.

Speaking in pidgin English, Terry Waya noted that the show is not being watched by the poor alone, insisting that the rich also spend their time watching it.

