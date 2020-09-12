Egypt Reports 151 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Friday 11/09/2020 that 151 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 100,708.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 17 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,607.

As many as 876 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 82,473 so far, the spokesman said.