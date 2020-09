Istanbul — The Turkish minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, had Friday a telephone conversation with minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, during which he welcomed Morocco's efforts in the inter-Libyan dialogue.

The Turkish FM expressed to Nasser Bourita his consideration for the efforts made by Morocco in the Libyan issue, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu, quoting diplomatic sources.