Nigeria: Govt, Labour Meet Today Over Electricity, Fuel Price Hike

12 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will today (Saturday) meet with the organised labour in order to give the true picture of the nation's economy in the midst of threats by various unions to embark on industrial action over the recent increases in electricity tariff and fuel price.

Dr Ngige, who announced this while briefing State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said the meeting which is on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, holds today, Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Abuja.

The minister said the meeting would give the labour unions an opportunity to look at government's finances and listen to the challenges in the midst of the recent hikes.

He said: "The president has approved for us to have a bigger government side meeting with the organized private labour, all the government institutions that have to do with the finances of government so that we meet with them and show them the books.

"So, the invitation is going out to them this (Friday) afternoon, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates or supporters and friends in the Civil Society Organisations. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, so, I will relate more with the Chief of Staff to the President and the leadership of the unions today (Friday) so that we do this meeting on Saturday.

"At the meeting, government finances, challenges and everything will be laid bare on the table. Their own fears and what they think is also good for the Nigerian people especially the workers, they will also table it so that we look at it," he said.

Ngige, while speaking on the recent hike in electricity tariff, said the action was approved by the regulatory body based on certain realities confronting the sector.

On the planned strike by the tripartite unions of the non-academic staff unions of universities, he said the government was aware of the plans and had already invited them to a meeting to discuss and address their concerns.

