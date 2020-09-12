Nigeria: Stoke City Confirm Signing of Nigeria U17 Center Back

12 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

With a statement on their official website, Championship club Stoke City have finally confirmed the signing of former Nigeria U17 invitee Ifeanyi Udanoh.

The Potters beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of the central defender who has been likened to Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Stoke City announced on Friday that the dual-eligible Udanoh is among the twelve players who have put pen to paper to become first-year scholars at the club.

On Udanoh, Stoke City wrote : "Centre back from London/Nigeria. Came to the Club on a trial in January before he unfortunately sustained an injury just after.

"Still getting back to full fitness following lockdown but an aggressive centre back who likes physical challenges."

Stoke City are mindful of the fact that Udanoh has just recovered from injury and he will be rested for their first three games in the U18 Premier League in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.