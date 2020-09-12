Zimbabwe: Minister Decries Dangerous Mining Practices

12 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Small scale and artisanal miners have been urged to exercise caution in their operations as cases of mine accidents leading to deaths and injuries are rife.

The call was made by Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando during a visit to Task Mine in Chegutu yesterday, where efforts are underway to rescue five workers trapped underground following mineshaft collapse earlier this week.

Minister Chitando said while many, particularly youths were being employed through the gold mining sector, it was prudent for the workers to consider orderly and careful mining to avoid injuries and loss of life.

"All the mines including Task Mine Syndicate should operate under the dictates of orderly and careful mining. I am reliably informed by Chegutu East legislator, Cde Webster Shamu, about disorderly mining in and around Chegutu and it is my wish that the Ministry of Mines and various players, including Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF), engage for orderly mining across the mining sector.

"There was a resolution that was passed in Cabinet regarding orderly mining and strict safety, health and environmental standards. As a Ministry, we are tasked to ensure that all players follow the guidelines," he said.

He said while there were new guidelines to be adhered to, the focus for now was to rescue the trapped miners through the concerted efforts from various Ministries.

"After the rescue, we will then reflect and check on what needs to be done to avoid future accidents."

Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary, Mr Munesu Munodawafa said preliminary investigations showed that the collapse was caused by a weak support system.

"We have too many mine shafts close to about 30 in a very small area which affects support work," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.