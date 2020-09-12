Rwanda: A Luxury Tourist Hotel Will Soon Be Sailing Down Lake Kivu

The Rwanda luxury and tourism scene is about to get an exquisite addition, in the name of a boat hotel, named Kivu Queen-uBuranga by the Mantis group, which will be unveiled early next year in the pristine waters of Lake Kivu.

The boat hotel, which is currently being built in South Africa, is an intimate 10-cabin houseboat with a local staff complement intended to curate an exceptional experience for each guest.

The hotel had been scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020, but construction was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, as logistical hiccups made it hard for materials to reach where the boat was being constructed.

The Kivu Queen-uBuranga cabins will have an en-suite bathroom, satellite television, air-conditioning, under counter mini-bar fridge, tea/coffee station, hairdryer, local and electricity adaptors.

Other features will include a dining area, bar, splash pool, Jacuzzi, spa, while the floating boat hotel will also have complimentary wi-fi, laundry services and secure parking at docking point.

Breathtaking adventure

The Kivu Queen-uBuranga will take the length of Lake Kivu to Rubavu up north, where the active Nyiragongo volcano touches the water and past an island to pay respects to the ancient pygmy tribes.

Guests will also be able to stop off to taste the teas and coffees of the well-organised farming co-operatives.

Also on the guest experience itinerary are the Nyungwe Forest and all the breathtaking adventures like gliding over the exhilarating 200m-canopy walk, trekking around the chimpanzees or visiting the Volcanoes National Park, guided hikes, bird watching and insight into villages through interactions on culture and cuisine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The boat hotel will be an addition to the Mantis group's Zambezi Queen Collection. In line with Mantis' community and conservation pillars, the Kivu Queen-uBuranga has been created to add value to the environment and communities living along Lake Kivu, one of the African Great Lakes, which form a string of freshwater bodies along the Great Rift Valley.

Kivu is a 90-km-long freshwater lake along Africa's Great Rift Valley and is lined with fishing villages.

With crystal clear waters, it is a beautiful destination without hippos or crocodiles, making it one of the safest lakes in Africa.

After the Covid-19 dust settles, local as well as foreign tourists coming to Rwanda will have a fresh and spontaneous experience to look forward to.