Kenya: Is Ambrose Rachier Good for Gor Mahia After All These Years?

12 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Omondi

It takes a very selfless coxswain to attempt a rescue mission by hanging on to a boat facing imminent danger of capsizing, while bypassing an easier option of jumping ship and swimming for dear life.

Well, the venerable Ambrose Dickson Otieno Rachier is one of the few people to have dared such a daredevil stunt.

Sometime last June, he justified his decision to extend his lengthy stay at the helm of Gor Mahia with an analogy of a certain boat that had been violently rocked and needed some steadying.

His declaration came just two months before the ruckus that passed off for the club elections, an exercise during which, needless to say, good old Rachier faced no challenger.

And so continues his never-ending reign at the helm of Gor Mahia, which is now in its 12th year.

What makes Rachier's longstanding relationship with K'Ogalo such an enchanting love affair is that in recent years he has been flip-flopping on the idea of kissing his beloved K'Ogalo goodbye. But the 70-year-old conveyance lawyer keeps finding new reasons to stay on.

There was this one occasion, sometime last year, when Rachier announced that he would not seek re-election as club chairman at the end of the year when the elections were initially due.

At the time, it was reported that Rachier's decision to leave was informed by incessant calls from within the club for him relinquish the post to fresh blood.

Semantics

Even then Rachier conveniently chose to dwell on semantics and the framing of his message.

"I am not quitting, or resigning. I have just decided that when my tenure comes to an end this year I will not contest again. I have served for 11 years at the club and I can see that my time is up," he said at the time.

But more importantly, he stated, he had chosen to exit the stage in a dignified manner. It didn't take long though for him to go back on his words. Reason?

Apparently, some unnamed sponsors had prevailed upon him to not to leave the club. According Rachier, the said sponsors had gone as far as threatening to discontinue their association with K'Ogalo in the event he vacated his post.

But all this seems immaterial now that Rachier has since settled back in the familiar surroundings of his office.

Curiously, his indecision over the right time to vacant office notwithstanding, Rachier could possibly be the most successful chairman in the club's history - if success is only measured by the number of league titles won.

One wonders though if after those many years in office Rachier can outdo himself in just one term and end the begging culture that has pervaded the club over the years.

On whether or not Rachier is still the right man to lead K'Ogalo after all these years, only he can script that final chapter for 'wuon timbe' (father of all teams).

Read the original article on Nation.

