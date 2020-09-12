Nigeria: ASUU Set Up Committee to Monitor Members On 'Sex for Marks' Menace

The President, Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) Professor Biodun Ogunyemi yesterday said that, the union had set up committee that would be monitoring the activities of lecturers in the public universities so as to put a stop to the issue of "Sex for Marks" among lecturers.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on the sidelines of the town hall meeting of the union on the journey so far, Ogunyemi who decried the spate of the sex for marks attitude in the nation's universities said , " our union would not support such attitude so as to improve the academic excellence of the students".

According to him, "we have set up committee to be monitoring the activities of our members in the nation's Universities on the issue of sex for marks and anyone caught will be made to face disciplinary action".

He said, " we are not in support of such attitude because the nation's universities supposed to be a center of academic excellence and not to be a center of awarding marks to those that does not deserve it.

"Our union have been condemning such attitude and we will not allow such to grow anymore and anyone found culpable would be made to face disciplinary action so as to serve a deterrent to others".

On the move by the federal government to announce the resumption of students of nation's universities, Ogunyemi said, the union would not resume until the government resolve the pending issues before the government.

He also said, apart from this, all the laid down protocols on the Covid-19 must be put in place in the nation's universities adding that, "this would make us to resume for academic activities in the nation's universities".

Ogunyemi said , "it is disturbing that, the federal government has failed to respect all the memorandum of understanding reached with unions on their demands.

"And, with this, no university lecturers would resume work until these demands are met because the federal government are not ready to address the issue and this would not augur well for the educational development of the universities in the country".

Ogunyemi opined further that, he was in Ilorin to meet with the members of the union so as to let them know the journey so far on their agitations.

He said, the visit would also assist him to garner more useful ideas and opinions that would be of help to the union's agitations.

Ogunyemi also said that, the introduction of IPPIS by the government would not yield any positive results but rather use the UTAS for the Universities so as to get the details of the activities of the lecturers in the country.

He therefore appealed to the government to rise up to their demands so as to move university education forward in the country.