Zimbabwe: Govt Taxes a Burden On Hard-Hit Zimbabweans - Biti

12 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC Alliance Vice President and Harare East MP, Tendai Biti Thursday described as an "uneven and unequal burden" the taxes imposed by the government on millions of struggling ordinary Zimbabweans.

The opposition legislator made the remarks while debating on the Finance Bill in the House of Assembly Thursday where he went on to castigate the government's taxing regime before calling it unprogressive.

The lawmaker also accused the government of burdening citizens by imposing and relying on taxes without looking at the status of the taxpayer.

"Since 2017, government has been intoxicated with a plethora of taxes that are very unprogressive. A progressive tax regime is one that recognises the class status of the citizen, the inequality of the citizen," Biti said.

"However, the preponderance of finance minister (Mthuli Ncube) has been to impose taxes and to rely on taxes that place an uneven and unequal burden on the taxpayer, irrespective of the status of the taxpayer."

He said there was a need when taxing citizens, for the government not to treat every person as equal.

"These taxes which are intoxicated including in the present Bill are unequal. My appeal and submission to him (Ncube) is to move away from unprogressive taxes that treat everyone as equal. There are many ways of netting in the informal sector."

Debating on the same Bill, another opposition MP, Tapiwa Mashakada urged Ncube to consider imposing high taxes on the mining sector if the country expected to achieve its USD$12 billion economy.

"As you are quite aware, the government has targeted the mining sector as the lead sector to grow this economy because it is going to be a US$12 billion economy."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.