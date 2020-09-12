South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Connection With the Murder of Thandeka Mdeliswa

press release

Police in Mpumalanga have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of 34-year-old well known actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa. Three men have been arrested in this regard, including the one believed to have shot Mdeliswa, who played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie IKANI. This shocking incident occurred on Thursday, 03 September 2020, in Evander.

Police on Friday, arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the murder and other two suspects aged 24 as well as 29, for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.

According to information regarding the fatal incident, police were informed that Mdeliswa heard a squabble between her brother and two men. She then went out to investigate the problem whereupon getting closer, one of the men snatched a firearm from his friend and shot her. The two men thereafter fled the scene and police as well as medical personnel were immediately summoned where the victim was hospitalised but unfortunately died on 05 September 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has welcomed the sterling work done by the Detectives from Evander as well as Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Northern Region Task Team who assisted each other in arresting the suspects. "We are glad that the suspects have been arrested including the alleged murderer. We also believe that at least the arrest will bring comfort to the family as they will be able to find closure on the matter. It is my pleasure to also commend the good work done by both teams in the apprehension of the suspects," said General Zuma.

Meanwhile the three suspects will appear at the Evander Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 September 2020.