Uganda: Daniel Kazibwe Narrowly Wins NRM Mayoral Flag in Nakawa

Kampala — Musician Daniel Kazibwe, also known as Ragga Dee has narrowly won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Kampala Mayoral Flag for the in Nakawa Division.

Kazibwe defeated his closest rival Ssebana Kizito With 3,804 votes against Kizito's 3,170 votes according to partial results read out by the NRM electoral team at the tally centre, Naguru Infant Primary school following elections held on Friday.

Ahmed Bogere Masembe got a paltry 104 votes in the same race.

Whoever goes through finally will face incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Joseph Mayanja also known as Chameleon, among others.

According to the NRM Returning Officer of Nakawa District Sharifa Namwaase, although the results do not include those of Ntinda area which fall under Nakawa district, it does not influence the results looking at the number of votes not yet counted.

The results of the elections were readout peacefully with each candidate presenting only two agents at the tally centre, while the candidates sat outside of the tally room.

The other winners of the day include Ronald Kaija for Nakawa East 1B, Mutumba Meddi for Nakawa D, Deborah Nantume for Nakawa D LC5 Woman Councillor, Sharon Akansiime for woman councillor Nakawa C, and Ezra Kajura for Nakawa 5 among others.

For other positions, a tough contest between Zurah Achaye and Peace Bireije for the LC5 Woman Councillor ended up with the latter emerging victorious. Bireije gannered 2,630 againts Achaye's 1,154 votes. Bireije was declared winner of the race for Nakawa 1 A.

There was chaos early in the day between voters of Achaye and Bireije over illegitimate voters and vote rigging.

The electoral officials told the candidates that they would be handed their declaration results on Saturday, but emphasised that no changes would be made to the read out results, and whoever is dissatisfied had to file a petition.

URN