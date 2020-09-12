Nigeria: Showmax Lights Up Big Brother Naija House With Talent Show

12 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Housemates had the opportunity to display their acting skills this week as Showmax, the streaming platform from DStv, held a Talent Show.

The housemates, who had previously been divided into teams, were provided with costumes and required to reenact scenes from some of the biggest international shows available for streaming on Showmax.

The teams consisting of Team Power with Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Prince; Team Game of Thrones - Vee, Laycon and Trickytee; and Team Suits with Ozo, Nengi and Neo, went head to head in competition and kept social media buzzing with their performances.

They were judged based on six criteria including creativity, teamwork, showmanship, Naija-ness, staying on brief and Showmax messaging.

Team Game of Thrones eventually emerged victorious, winning a smart television and a one-year Showmax subscription. Vee also emerged as the overall best performer. She was rewarded with a trip to Cape Town, South Africa with any loved one.

Viewers can watch BBNaija live on the video streaming platform and as the EPL kicks off this weekend, they can catch all the premier league action with Showmax Pro.

The subscription plan, which starts at N3,200 per month for the mobile version, brings all the live sport streaming from SuperSport. This includes all the Premier League, UEFA Nations, La Liga and Serie A, as well as US Open tennis, the Tour De France, Diamond League athletics and motorsports action such as DTM, MotoGP, Nascar and Indycar.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

