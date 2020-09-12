Liberia: President Weah Declares Rape a National Emergency, Issues Proclamation

1 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has declared rape as a national emergency through a proclamation he issued in Monrovia today.

The President issued the proclamation after his Cabinet convened and received the National Anti-Rape and Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV)Roadmap which evolved from deliberations of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force and was validated by the National Anti-Rape and SGBV Conference held at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

Under the National Rape Emergency, the President announced the appointment of a Special Prosecutor for rape and established a National Sex Offender Registry.

He also constituted a National Security Task Force on SGBV while allocating an initial amount of US$2 Million to strengthen the fight against rape and SGBV.

Following the issuance of the proclamation, President Weah in a brief remark affirmed that his administration will spare no effort in ensuring that the epidemic of rape and SGBV is curtailed.

The Liberian Leader said additional measures will be announced subsequently including Executive Orders aimed at protecting the vulnerable and banning harmful traditional practices.

He then urged all Liberians, activist, advocates along with local and international stakeholders to work with the government in defeating the scourge of rape in the country.

LINA/WSG

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.