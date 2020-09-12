Liberia: President Weah Declares Rape a National Emergency, Issues Proclamation

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has declared rape as a national emergency through a proclamation he issued in Monrovia today.

The President issued the proclamation after his Cabinet convened and received the National Anti-Rape and Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV)Roadmap which evolved from deliberations of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force and was validated by the National Anti-Rape and SGBV Conference held at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

Under the National Rape Emergency, the President announced the appointment of a Special Prosecutor for rape and established a National Sex Offender Registry.

He also constituted a National Security Task Force on SGBV while allocating an initial amount of US$2 Million to strengthen the fight against rape and SGBV.

Following the issuance of the proclamation, President Weah in a brief remark affirmed that his administration will spare no effort in ensuring that the epidemic of rape and SGBV is curtailed.

The Liberian Leader said additional measures will be announced subsequently including Executive Orders aimed at protecting the vulnerable and banning harmful traditional practices.

He then urged all Liberians, activist, advocates along with local and international stakeholders to work with the government in defeating the scourge of rape in the country.

LINA/WSG