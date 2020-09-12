Swaziland: Former Swaziland Govt Minister in Court On Double Murder Charges

12 September 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Former Swaziland (eSwatini) Minister of Public Works and Transport Ntuntuko Dlamini has appeared in court on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder following a shooting during a land dispute.

The alleged crimes happened on 7 September 2020 in the Mhlabubovu area in the Manzini region. The Manzini magistrates court remanded Dlamini, aged 49, in custody.

On the first count he was charged with shooting and killing Andreas Themba Tsabedze once with a pistol on the chest. In the second charge he is alleged to have shot Sikhulu Shongwe four times with a pistol, killing him. On the third count he was charged with attempted murder by shooting Simon Dlamini three times with a pistol, twice on the stomach and once on the left hand.

The alleged crimes happened during a dispute over land involving two chiefdoms.

