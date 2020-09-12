Somalia: Teen Raped and Thrown From 6th Floor in Mogadishu

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
12 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

In a horrific incident, a girl who was 19 years allegedly gang-raped and thrown from the sixth floor on Saturday in Mogadishu.

The girl identified as Hamdi Ahmed Mohamed recently graduated from high school and was allegedly thrown from the sixth-floor apartment.

According to Hamdi Tahlil Ali, the aunt of the victim six suspects have been arrested by the CID.

"I learnt that my daughter was thrown from the sixth floor in an apartment yesterday, I'm shocked we checked her body and she was raped," said the Hamdi Tahlil.

The incident comes months after the case of a three-year-old girl and her sister four years old were abducted outside her home in Afgoye town 30 kilometres west of the capital.

Last year, a 12 years old girl was abducted gang-raped and murdered in Puntland state.

Rape in Somalia often goes unpunished and most of the victims have traditionally been forced to accept compensation such as camels or livestock and marry their assailants, a centuries-old practise designed to end the war between rival clans.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.