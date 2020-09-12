Nigeria: Again, Obasanjo Tackles Buhari, Says Nigeria Fast Drifting to a Failed State

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has again tackled President Muhammadu Buhari, over what he called 'mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of Nigeria, noting that the country is fast drifting to a failed state under his administration.

Disclosing this at an interactive session with some socio-cultural groups in Abuja on Friday, Obasanjo said: "Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.

"And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country.

"Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.

"It would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area. In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice.

"But happily, I observed that the five socio-cultural political groups gathered here have been getting together to find common ground, areas of agreement or accord for moving Nigeria away from tipping over.

"Before continuing, let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours. And they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war. And those who prevent justice to be done invite violence to reign."

Recall that Obasanjo had written series of letters criticizing Buhari's mode of operation.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

