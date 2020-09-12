Ethiopia: U.S. Aid Suspension to Put Pressure On Ethiopia Regarding GERD "Makes No Sense" Says Ambassador Cohen

12 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — U.S's suspension of development aid to put pressure on Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), "makes absolutely no sense", the former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Herman J. Cohen said.

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had reportedly approved a plan to halt America's foreign assistance to Ethiopia as the administration failed to impose unacceptable agreement on the country over its dispute with Egypt and Sudan on the filling and operation of GERD.

The decision by the Trump administration could affect up to 130 million USD assistance to Ethiopia, it was indicated.

However, Ambassador Cohen said U.S's suspension of economic development assistance to put pressure on Ethiopia to accept Egypt's position in the GERD negotiations "makes absolutely no sense".

The ambassador further wrote on his twitter that the decision "only result is that the U.S. ceases to be considered an impartial mediator, and Ethiopian position hardens."

Another former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Ambassador Johnnie Carson few days ago has also lambasted the decision to suspend aid to Ethiopia and urged the US to take immediate steps to mend its ways before it is too late.

Ambassador Carson described US's decision as misguided, shortsighted, and will undermine Washington's relations and influence in one of Africa's most significant states.

