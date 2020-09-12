Kenya: Citing the Fall of African Dictators, MP Ng'eno Tells Uhuru Time Is Running Out

12 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Calm has returned to Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County a day after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd that accompanied MP Johana Ng'eno back home from cell.

The dramatic return from Nakuru Police Station left at least five people injured, including the MP and NTV videographer Winnie Chepkemoi who was assaulted by a police officer for capturing the events live.

In a phone interview with the Nation on Saturday, Mr Ngeno said he was taking the weekend off to rest after his tribulations over unsavory remarks on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

He, however, remind President Kenyatta tha his time is running out and that he should be focusing on his legacy.

The MP was arrested on September 7 after speaking at a public rally about Mau Forest and criticising Mr Kenyatta over his strained working relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

"I am spending time with my family to ease the pressure following the psychological torture they subjected me to in the past few days," said Mr Ngeno

Democracy fight

The lawmaker said he will not backtrack on pushing the government to uphold the tenets of democracy and allowing the people to enjoy their constitutional rights.

He also said he will continue to render basic services, roll out development projects, distribute resources equitably and discard tribalism, nepotism and favoritism in appointment in the public service.

"President Kenyatta must be reminded that he only has two years in power. The clock is ticking and he should be focusing on cementing his legacy instead of using police to harass and clobber politicians and their supporters," he said.

"We have had Presidents in Africa who were dictators yet they have fallen from grace to grass. Majority of the dictators have been voted out in a democratic poll. There is an end to everything so we must stay the course as a country and safeguard our rights. We must embrace all tenets of a multiparty democracy."

The lawmaker said the "suffering" many are undergoing will not last forever.

"I am calling on our supporters and Kenyans of goodwill to maintain the peace and enhance the fabric holding the society together while jealously safeguarding the rights enshrined in the constitution."

The Kanu MP further said President Kenyatta and DP Ruto should work together in uniting the country and not portray themselves as tribal leaders.

"I have heard people saying we invite communities when we talk about issues relating to President Kenyatta and Deputy Ruto [sic]. Have we sunk so low as a country that we brand the President and his deputy tribal chieftains?"

