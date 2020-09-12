Kenya: Mt Kenya Leaders Must Unite for Stability After Uhuru Exit, Says Kiraitu

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has called for unity among Mt Kenya leaders so the region can plan a stable future once President Uhuru Kenyatta's term ends in 2022.

Mr Murungi said though the region is populous, its large number of votes will be meaningless if leaders of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) are scattered.

Local leaders are sharply divided and in groupings such as Kieleweke and Tangatanga, whose members are in the ruling Jubilee Party.

Speaking at a burial ceremony at Nkugwe village on Saturday, the governor cited the post-Jomo Kenyatta era, saying the region became destitute after being sidelined.

He said that despite its large population, the region suffered under President Daniel arap Moi.

"We suffered a lot during the Moi era. It was during that period that Murang'a experienced a spike in jigger infestation and Nyeri experienced an illicit brews menace. The coffee sector also collapsed," he said.

Way forward

The governor, however, but registered optimism about positive changes spearheaded by local leaders.

Mr Murungi appealed to the Mt Kenya Foundation to kick off efforts to unite the leaders so that the region can plan how to handle President Kenyatta's exit.

The lobby chaired by Peter Munga and Titus Ibui is powerful in the region and was key to President Kenyatta's re-election bid in 2017.

He asked NGOs Coordination Board CEO Mutuma Nkanata, who is a member of the foundation, to deliver the petition.

"They are the ones who take care of us. Now that Uhuru has said he is going home, we do not want to be scattered. Let us stick together. Our numbers are many but that will only make sense if we stick together," he said, adding a meeting will forge the way forward.

Insults

During the meeting, county Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi and several leaders called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to arrest politicians they claimed were insulting the governor.

Mr Murungi, however, called for tolerance, saying he is not bothered by criticism and insults.

"Not even a thousand insults can remove a button from your shirt. Just ignore them. God Knows they are telling lies," he said.

The funeral the leaders attended was of Catherine Njeri Muthomi, whom Governor Murungi said was a dedicated Christian, teacher and a devoted businesswoman.