Kenya: Mt Kenya Leaders Must Unite for Stability After Uhuru Exit, Says Kiraitu

12 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has called for unity among Mt Kenya leaders so the region can plan a stable future once President Uhuru Kenyatta's term ends in 2022.

Mr Murungi said though the region is populous, its large number of votes will be meaningless if leaders of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) are scattered.

Local leaders are sharply divided and in groupings such as Kieleweke and Tangatanga, whose members are in the ruling Jubilee Party.

Speaking at a burial ceremony at Nkugwe village on Saturday, the governor cited the post-Jomo Kenyatta era, saying the region became destitute after being sidelined.

He said that despite its large population, the region suffered under President Daniel arap Moi.

"We suffered a lot during the Moi era. It was during that period that Murang'a experienced a spike in jigger infestation and Nyeri experienced an illicit brews menace. The coffee sector also collapsed," he said.

Way forward

The governor, however, but registered optimism about positive changes spearheaded by local leaders.

Mr Murungi appealed to the Mt Kenya Foundation to kick off efforts to unite the leaders so that the region can plan how to handle President Kenyatta's exit.

The lobby chaired by Peter Munga and Titus Ibui is powerful in the region and was key to President Kenyatta's re-election bid in 2017.

He asked NGOs Coordination Board CEO Mutuma Nkanata, who is a member of the foundation, to deliver the petition.

"They are the ones who take care of us. Now that Uhuru has said he is going home, we do not want to be scattered. Let us stick together. Our numbers are many but that will only make sense if we stick together," he said, adding a meeting will forge the way forward.

Insults

During the meeting, county Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi and several leaders called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to arrest politicians they claimed were insulting the governor.

Mr Murungi, however, called for tolerance, saying he is not bothered by criticism and insults.

"Not even a thousand insults can remove a button from your shirt. Just ignore them. God Knows they are telling lies," he said.

The funeral the leaders attended was of Catherine Njeri Muthomi, whom Governor Murungi said was a dedicated Christian, teacher and a devoted businesswoman.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Once Again, South African Delegation Leaves Zimbabwe Empty-Handed

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.