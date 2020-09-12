Namibia: Health Workers Close Robert Mugabe Clinic

11 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

Health workers at the Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek this morning closed the clinic's doors after the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced staff members would no longer be accommodated at facilities paid for by the ministry.

Workers at the Covid-19 testing centre have been accommodated by the ministry since March due to their high risk of getting infected, and to avoid taking the virus home.

In a letter on Thursday, Khomas regional health director Patemoshela Hamunyela said staff were to move back home.

"All healthcare workers accomodated in hotels, guest houses and lodges should vacate these places by 13 September 2020," Hamunyela said.

She urged healthcare workers to instead use personal protective equipment correctly to minimise their risk of infection.

A nurse at the clinic, who chose to remain anonymous, said staff members feel the move is a cost-saving strategy by the ministry.

"We are the first to tend to Covid-19 cases. For them to send us a two-day notice to vacate and go back home is not right. The risk of infection is too high," the nurse said.

Hamunyela today said the ministry has engaged workers to resolve the situation after executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe this morning visited the clinic.

The clinic reopened its doors to the public at around 10h00.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.