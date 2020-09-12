Namibia: Health Workers Close Robert Mugabe Clinic

Health workers at the Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek this morning closed the clinic's doors after the Ministry of Health and Social Services announced staff members would no longer be accommodated at facilities paid for by the ministry.

Workers at the Covid-19 testing centre have been accommodated by the ministry since March due to their high risk of getting infected, and to avoid taking the virus home.

In a letter on Thursday, Khomas regional health director Patemoshela Hamunyela said staff were to move back home.

"All healthcare workers accomodated in hotels, guest houses and lodges should vacate these places by 13 September 2020," Hamunyela said.

She urged healthcare workers to instead use personal protective equipment correctly to minimise their risk of infection.

A nurse at the clinic, who chose to remain anonymous, said staff members feel the move is a cost-saving strategy by the ministry.

"We are the first to tend to Covid-19 cases. For them to send us a two-day notice to vacate and go back home is not right. The risk of infection is too high," the nurse said.

Hamunyela today said the ministry has engaged workers to resolve the situation after executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe this morning visited the clinic.

The clinic reopened its doors to the public at around 10h00.