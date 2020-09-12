South Sudan: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

12 September 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Secretary Pompeo expressed his condolences for those who perished in the recent floods in Sudan and discussed how the U.S. can further assist in recovery efforts. He also welcomed recent progress in the peace process in Sudan. The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continued partnership to support Sudan's peaceful transition to democracy

