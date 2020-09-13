Nigeria: Police Arrest Rivers 'Most-Wanted' Kidnapper

Port Harcourt — Police in Rivers have arrested Honest Digbara, considered the most-wanted kidnapper and armed robber in the state.

He had been on police watch list and declared wanted by the state government, with a bounty of N30 million on his head.

He was arrested early Saturday in a sting operation with assistance of a local security outfit, said Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers police command.

"He was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai LGA, where he was hibernating with his gang of killers.

"On sighting the Police, they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive."

A video emerged on Saturday showing him covered in injuries and moaning "I don't have strength" in front of a crowd of on-lookers.

Reports said he died later, though Daily Trust has not been able to independently verify the claim.

Digbara is blamed for several crimes, including:

The kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was killed after collecting ransom.

The kidnap and killing of the DCO, Afam, SP Moses Egbede, after collecting ransom.

The killing of a soldier and a personnel of NSCDC at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year.

The kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo and collected ransom of N7 million.

The killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highway. They were killed and their rifles taken at Botem.

The arrest of Digbara, aka Boboski, is a milestone for the police and victory for the Ogoni people, the police said.