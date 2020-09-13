Liberia: Central Liberia Politically Charged

12 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark N. Mengonfia

Central Liberia, Bong County is currently politically charged as two sons of the County are testing their political power among their supporters.

Representatives Prince K. Moye who is currently serving as Deputy House Speaker and Josiah Marvin Cole who is House's Co-chair on Rules and Orders separately planned their programs to test how popular they are among the citizens.

Motorcyclists; basically convoying older men and women, boys and girls who were seen trooping their ways at either the Moye's program or Cole's activity.

Deputy House Speaker, Moye according to information has gone in the county to be endorsed by members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP); while Co- Chairperson on Rules and Orders Cole too, went to launch his financial assistance program.

Interviews conducted with some young citizens, particularly motorcyclists as it relates to December's senatorial Elections, they said December 8 is a 'do or die day' meaning to them, it will be a process that will see either Deputy Speaker Prince Moye or Senator Henry Yallah emerging as winner of the December 8,2020 senatorial elections.

