Nigeria: #BBNaija - Dorathy Advises Ozo to Leave Nengi, Act Like a Man

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy who once had affection for fellow housemate, Ozo, has advised him(Ozo) to leave Nengi alone since a relationship is not working out for both of them.

Dorothy who told Ozo to act like a man and stop being like a chicken gave her advice to Ozo following his second strike on Day 54, urging him to focus on the game and let Nengi be and according to Dorathy, Nengi is a distraction but Ozo keeps going back to her.

She said "You are like a chicken, you are supposed to be a man.

"Nengi is a distraction to you, you know this but choose to remain there for weeks despite the fact that you are not in a relationship.

"Why do you keep refusing to make smart decisions? If I advise you now later you would go ahead and do the same thing again.

"Henceforth act like a man, you can't be losing both ways. We are in this House to win."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.