Nigeria: 'Bobisky' Dies Hours After Arrest in Rivers

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Hours after his arrest, the most wanted Rivers State criminal and notorious killer, Honest Digbara, aka Boboski is dead.

He died following multiple gunshot injuries and machete wounds sustained during the crossfire that led to his arrest this morning.

Vanguard had reported how Boboski was arrested. According to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan, Boboski and his gang on sighting "Police engaged and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive.

Dastardly acts carried out by them include kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was killed after collecting ransom, kidnap and killing of DCO, Afam, SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom.

"Killing of a soldier and a personnel of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year. Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo who they kidnapped and collected ransom of 7million Naira."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

