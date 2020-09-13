South Africa: Trio to Appear in Court for Possession of Pangolin

12 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects aged between 22 and 35 are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 14 September 2020, for contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (NEMBA) (Act No. 10 of 2004).

The suspects' court appearance emanates from their apprehension at about 12:30 on Friday, 11 September 2020, at a filling station near Alpha Crossing in Brits, for possession of a pangolin. That was after a possible pangolin sale tip-off was received from a member of a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) responsible for combatting illegal trade of wildlife and endangered species.

As a result, a multi-disciplinary team comprising of members of Jericho Stock Theft Unit, Bojanala Sub-District 1 Trio Crimes Task Team, Crime Intelligence and officials from Nature Conservation acted swiftly and intercepted the trio driving in a white Volkswagen Jetta. The suspects were arrested after failing to account for the possession. Investigation into the matter continues.

