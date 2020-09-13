Nigeria: You're Number '200 and Something' On the List, Don't Expect Anything, Nengi Warns Ozo

12 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi, has again warned fellow housemate Ozo not to expect that she will have a relationship or do anything sexual with him in and outside the house.

Nengi said this to Ozo on Saturday night during a conversation with him while emphasizing that Ozo is "number 200 and something on the list" of men asking her out.

She said "You are number '200 and something' on the list, I keep counts. Please don't expect anything at all".

She further advised Ozo to stop worrying about things that do not matter at all.

You would recall that Ozo, since the beginning of BBNaija Lockdown edition, has been seen chasing his love interest Nengi and seeking for a relationship despite being rejected severally.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.