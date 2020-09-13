Malawi: Green Mwamondwe Dumps DPP, Rejoins Aford

12 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Veteran politician and former deputy high commissioner to Zimbabwe, Green Mwamondwe, has dumped the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and rejoined Alliance for Democracry (Aford) which is in the governing Tonse Alliance.

The former Member of Parliament for Karonga North West announced his decision on Saturday.

Mwamondwe said he has been haunted bt the spirit of the founder of Aford, late Thom Chakufwa Chihana to return to the party and restore its lost glory.

"The legacy of the founding president of Aford, the Late Dr. Chakufwa Thom Chihana is haunting me. Like MCP under the Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda fought colonialism, Aford under the Chakufwa Chihana leadership fought dictatorship and brought democracy in Malawi, hence the party must be resurrected to its original state," said Mwamondwe.

Aford spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu said the party will hold a welcome ceremony for Mwamondwe soon.

He described the rejoining of Mwamondwe as a boost to the party which is preparing for the 2025 elections.

Mwamondwe was Aford senior member in the early 90s.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

