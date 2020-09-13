Uganda: 3 More Succumb to Covid-19 in Kampala, 326 More Infected

Uganda has today recorded it's highest daily confirmed coronavirus infections of 326 cases from the 4,106 samples tested on Friday.

Results released today by the Health ministry also indicate that another 3 more people succumbed to the virus within Kampala, raising the total deaths to 52. Details of the deceased have not been released by the authorities. The total cases have now risen to 4,703 with 1998 recoveries today.

According to the ministry, 317, cases that tested positive were contacts and alerts while nine were returnees from India (5), Burkina Faso (1), Iraq (1), Italy (1) and Kenya (1). The highest number of cases were reported from Kampala and Buikwe with 94 and 93 cases respectively.

To date, 92 children aged 0-12 years old have tested positive for COVID-19. These include 49 are males while 43 are females.

Health officials say that it was not surprising that the number of infections in the country is increasing each passing day. Dr William Worodria, the head of COVID-19 case management in the country says despite the increase in infections, the numbers are still manageable.

"The numbers that we are recording are likely to become worse before they reduce. The disease is in the community and now all that we can do is prepare treatment centres to look after the sick,"

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of health services says that the numbers are lower than what was expected.

"The numbers that we have today are lower than what we expected. People should not be worried. We are handling this disease well. Our numbers are lower than what was earlier predicted," Mwebesa said.

According to Mwebesa, modelling earlier carried out indicated that the country would have more than 600,000 cases of the disease by September. He says the 4,703 cases figure is still manageable.