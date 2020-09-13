Egypt: Railway Signalling Renovating Projects Achieved in High Rates - Minister

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir said Saturday the railway signalling renovating projects are achieving high implementation rates.

Wazir was addressing a meeting with International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat to discuss the situation of some transport projects funded by banks and international institutions.

The two sides probed the Transport Ministry's cooperation with the private sector in various ventures in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Some laws related to the railways had been amended to allow the private sector to participate in implementing such projects, Wazir noted.

Moreover, the minister pointed to the transformation of the National Authority For Tunnels into an economic body to enable it from setting up firms.

In turn, Mashat asserted that the transportation sector is a vital sector having a development priority for the government, pointing out that several international institutions contribute to setting up projects like WB, EBRD, and European Investment Bank.

MENA