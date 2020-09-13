Nigeria: Desmond Elliot Under Attack for Justifying Godfatherism

Lagos — An actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, has come under attack over his comment that godfatherism is good.

Elliot also reportedly attacked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for chanting "Edo no be Lagos" slogan in his re-election campaign.

The actor is a second term member of the House of Assembly representing Surulere 1 constituency.

Elliot said he is a product of godfatherism, saying there was nothing wrong in godfatherism as it is progressive.

He was quoted as saying: "A godfather always tries to look after the interest of his people.

"I'm a product of godfatherism but Tinubu has never for one day asked me to do something you know would be detrimental.

"It's progressive.

"So, let him (Obaseki) not castigate the whole thing.

"If not for godfatherism, would he be where he is today?

"My point isn't even about him; it's that I want to talk about my candidate."

But his comments have drawn the ire of many people on the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday morning with many commentators attacking him.

Segun Awosanya popularly known as @Segalink said: "It's obvious, we all saw the public toilet you (Elliot) constructed as constituency project for undisclosed amount of money.

"It is, however, a crying shame that you are proud to stroke your chains of slavery in public.

"Lagos is dysfunctional & can't be a yardstick for Edo! #PutAsuckOnIt."

Onyekachi Kingsley also attacked the actor, saying his comment is shameful.

"Most times I worry about our young people.

"We almost don't have any young person being a good example.

"Shame to hear this from Desmond Elliot.

"A very poor representation of young people," wrote Kingsley with the handle @Onyekachi_20.

Another Twitter user by the name Oluwaphemy said, "Desmond Elliot is destroying the process that cemented the 'not too young to run' agenda... "

Also Emmysiasia said: "The next Nollywood actor that wants to go into elective office in Nigeria will suffer the consequences of this man's actions and utterances.

"They usually speak like they know the problem of Nigeria and how to solve it.

"So far, Desmond Elliot has been a gigantic disappointment."

But a user with the handle @QdPaper has a different opinion, blasting those criticising Elliot.

"A lot of people will think folks criticizing Desmond Elliot will resist if they have the opportunity of Godfatherism.

"Obaseki that you people are supporting now is a product of Godfatherism.

"Ask this (sic) people criticizing Desmond if they will resist a Godfatherism opportunity," he wrote.

Also another Twitter user @dimeji_arsene asked Elliot's critics to channel their energy on their respective states.

He wrote: "If ONLY you use this same energy to criticize and curse your failed and corrupt governors, senators and your state representative members.

"Desmond Elliot represents the people of Surulere, focus on your failed states.

"He is not to be blame for your states backwardness!"