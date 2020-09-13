Nigeria Records 160 New Coronavirus Infections, Two Deaths

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases, one of the lowest in four months.

This brings the total infections in the country to 56,177, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 13 states:

FCT-39

Plateau-39

Lagos-30

Kaduna-23

Katsina-7

Rivers-6

Oyo-6

Yobe-3

Benue-3

Bayelsa-1

Abia-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Two deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,078.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

The NCDC in its daily update on its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 56,000 infections so far, 44,088 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.

Over 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.