Tunisia: 77th Venice Film Festival - Kaouther Ben Hania's "The Man Who Sold His Skin" Win Twin Awards

12 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The film "The Man Who Sold His Skin", written and directed by Tunisian director and screenwriter Kaouther Ben Hania won twin awards at the 77th Venice Film Festival, in the "Orizzonti" (Horizons) section.

The Orizzonti Prize for Best Actor was awarded to Syrian actor Yahya Mahayni for his role in this new film which also won the "Edipo Re Award ", one of the festival's collateral awards.

The "Orizzonti" (Horizons) Competition is a section dedicated to feature films at the Venice Mostra which is the oldest film festival.

It is officially recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations (FIAPF).

The closing ceremony of the 2020 edition was broadcast online on Saturday.

