Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Evicted Lucy Reveals Why She Was Not in Any Relationship, Her Winner

13 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

On Sunday, September 6, Lucy became the tenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

Following her exit from the house, Lucy was welcomed by members of the media, to spill the tea, describe her experience in the house, and share her next move with her fans, courtesy Betway, headline sponsor of BBNaija Lockdown.

When asked about relationships in the house, she was hesitant to share her opinions, because according to her, she doesn't "know what is on people's mind", and can only speak to what she sees. Halfway into the competition, Lucy and Praise became close. However, their relationship could not blossom, as Praise was evicted from the house, just a week into their deepened friendship. She however admits that she wasn't keen on a relationship in the house, because she wouldn't know "what is real, until we get out of the house, so as not to be used as a part of someone's strategy."

Lucy was asked about her many claims while in the house of not wanting to be in contact with any of the housemates once the competition is over. She confessed that those things were said, "in the heat of the moment". She admitted to being hot tempered and saying things she didn't mean a lot of times, but that she definitely looks forward to seeing her fellow housemates again.

She admits to the house being tough, because, "you don't know what you're doing, that's right or wrong, and there's no one to correct you". Also living in a place that had so many rules took its toll on everyone. She says, "I need a holiday," when asked about how she feels about leaving the house.

She also confessed to not being surprised by her eviction, saying " "I was not surprised about my eviction. Some people saw me as a threat." She's however, rooting for Tricky Tee, who she describes as a "lucky guy".

