Somalia: Former PM Hassan Kheire Announces His Candidancy for President

Former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire has publicly announced that he is a presidential candidate in the upcoming election of 2021, fifty days after he was ousted by the parliament in a no-confidence vote.

Khaire, 52, was a political newcomer and previously held the position of a prime minister and also the position of Director of the Africa department of the British firm Soma Oil and Gas said he is aware of the challenges associated with the leadership and performance of the country.

"After a long consultation, I would like to share with you that i'm vying for the presidency of the federal government of Somalia," read a tweet from Hassan Ali Kheire.

"I truly understand the opportunities and challenges associated with the leadership and performance our country needs today and in the future,"

Kheire, the 19th prime minister was appointed by president Farmajo and served as a prime minister for three and a half years becoming the longest-serving prime minister after the civil war.