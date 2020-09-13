Sudan Receives Aid Following Severe Flooding and Storms

Khartoum / El Fasher — On Friday, Khartoum received shipments of aid throughout the day for those affected by floods in Sudan, after the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched an appeal.

At the beginning of this month, Sudan's National Security and Defence Council declared a State of Emergency, calling the country "a natural disaster area" following flooding which has made over half a million people homeless. More than 100 people have died.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation in Khartoum announced that floods have affected more than 100,000 feddans of crops in the country this year.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al Kazemi, ordered the opening of an air and sea bridge with Sudan to provide urgent humanitarian aid to those affected.

In Khartoum, relief items sent by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Red Crescent reached those affected by floods in East Nile Um Dom and El Eilafoun in Khartoum.

Yesterday, the UAE Red Crescent distributed relief and food supplies to more than 6,000 of the affected people in these areas. The support provided included foodstuffs, tents, tarpaulins, mattresses, blankets, and mosquito nets.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched an appeal yesterday to obtain extra monetary support for the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, which is providing assistance to those affected by floods and storms in Sudan.

The Flood Committee at the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources reported that the Nile water levels continue to decline, but warned that Shendi station recorded its highest level (18.44 meters) yesterday. The committee told authorities and residents to be cautious in a statement yesterday.

In Khartoum, about 2,000 families affected by storms and floods in the area of Burri El Lamab in Khartoum received urgent aid, including food. This was distributed by the Qatar Red Crescent in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent.

The Qatar Red Crescent said in a statement that distribution activities will continue in flooded areas in Khartoum and other affected states as part of an urgent response project, which targets 20,000 beneficiaries.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok received phone calls from the foreign ministers of the US, Saudi Arabia, and Finland, which declared their solidarity with the Sudanese people during the flooding season.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo re-affirmed US support "during these difficult times."

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed his country's intention to continue delivering aid through an air bridge, including food and medicine.

North Darfur

Torrential rains that swept the village of Barbojat near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, led to the collapse of dozens of homes and the death of many livestock in the area yesterday.

Ibrahim Adam, omda of the village, said that the rains did not cause loss of life, but caused the total collapse of 60 houses and the partial collapse of 56 houses built with mudbricks in Barbojat.

