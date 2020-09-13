Zimbabwe: Biti Rubbishes Zanu-PF's Banditry Claims

13 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE latest outburst by Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa alleging MDC Alliance youths were undergoing banditry training to destabilise the country, is an indication the ruling party is decomposing, the opposition party has said.

Addressing the media last Friday, Chinamasa warned MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa and his co-vice-president Tendai Biti to stop behaving like "little children playing with fire".

Chinamasa ordered the two opposition leaders to immediately close the party's violent youth cells before state security agents dismantled them and made arrests.

However, responding to Chinamasa, MDC Alliance co-vice president Biti said the Zanu PF acting spokesperson's threats were a sign the ruling party was decomposing and had become a national threat to ordinary Zimbabweans.

"As the liberation movement decomposes under (President) Emmerson (Mnangagwa), its latest rants on the church, on the ANC, citizens and MDC Alliance leaders smacks of pathological desperation and vacuous idiocy. They have become a national threat to the people," Biti said.

On Friday, Chinamasa also said the government was aware the MDC Alliance had seconded party youths for militia training in Serbia and Moldovia.

However, MDC alliance secretary-general Charlton Hwende also dismissed the claims saying Chinamasa's allegations were coming from a regime that was running scared.

"This is a sign of a man speaking on behalf of a regime that is afraid," he said.

Also responding to Chinamasa, exiled former Zanu PF Politburo member and ex-cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi said; "Institutional schizophrenia has gripped Zanu PF. Everyone is an enemy."

