Tanzania: Wasafi FM Hit With Ban Over Rule Violation

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) yesterday suspended a local radio station, Wasafi FM, for seven days from September 12 to September 18 this year for violating content regulations and using abusive language.

According to the regulator, on August 1 this year, between 10am to 12pm and August 4, between 8am and 5pm through the two programmes (The Switch and Mashamshamu) the presenters aired content that used inappropriate language that was not in conformity with Tanzanian ethical values.

At the end of last month, TCRA slapped a similar ban to Clouds Television and Radio for violating the code on political party elections broadcast 2015 for announcing statistics that had not been approved by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Again, the Raha Limited, a leading internet provider was in the same month fined over Sh11.8 billion for violating communications regulations and use of radio communication frequencies in the range of 1452-1482 MHZ without a valid licence since March 24 this year.

Wasafi FM becomes the third casualty to face the measure from the regulator for violating communications regulations in a short period.

"By the time I made this announcement today at 16pm the station is required to stop all the programs and air an apology for the remaining hours of Friday of September 11, before they start serving the ban on September 12 to September 18 this year," said the regulator, director general James Kilaba.

Mr Kilaba said yesterday during a press briefing the management of Wasafi admitted the offense. "We want media houses to understand the punishment should not be taken as uniform or standards if they will continue with such behaviour we will not hesitate to change the punishment,"

According to Mr Kilaba if the management fails to obey the decision made by the regulator more measures would be taken against them.

He said, "We continue to remind the electronic media and presenters to consider and obey the communication regulations for aim at protecting the interest of the country and the community."

Mr Kilaba also called on the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) to continue warning journalists who go against the regulations or any violations of journalism ethics and broadcasting.