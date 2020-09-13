Malawi: Gospel Singer Banda Features Allan Chirwa in His New Single

13 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe — A Lilongwe-based Gospel Singer, Madalitso Banda has released a new single titled 'Ndayalura mphasa'.

He told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Saturday in Lilongwe the song comes from the Book of John 5 which talks about a man who had difficulties in walking for 38 years but upon meeting Jesus Christ he was set free.

"Therefore in this song I want to say to everyone that no matter how the problem is big or small once we meet Jesus Christ our Lord and saviour there is an instant miracle hence the title NdayaluraMphasa," Banda said.

Part of the song, lero likhale tsiku laumboni/ lero likhale tsiku lamayankho/nyengo zangazisitha/ chitonzo ndiye chakwana/nyengo zowawa za ndi topetsa/ yaweh gwireni dzanja, Ndati ngakhale zivute bwanji sindichoka kwainu Yaweh/ Yankhol anga lopezeka.

He said that the song would help people to have hope in God whenever they are hopeless and he said that although they might be going through challenges and insults but the must know God will deliver them from such afflictions.

The Singer said that something may be bad today in one's life but God would surely turn around all their problem into joy and all would be history.

He said that listening to the song people would be able to know that there is a day whereby Jesus would meet their needs because there is no problem which is impossible with God, what is needed was having faith in Him.

According to Allan Chirwa, in the song he is talking about God's everlasting mercy and telling people to come and see His goodnesstowards his life and what Jesus has done to him, having his prayer answered.

Part of the verse, Yehovah ndiwa bwino/ chifundo chake ndichosatha/lero wandiyendera/ bwerani mudzaone Yehovah ali okoma wandiyakha pemphero/

He said that people should cast their burdens and worries to God for He cares for them and he continued by saying people should trust in Christ forHe never slumbers to answer their prayers.

The Song produced by Khumbo Kaliwo is available for download on www, Malawi-music.com and currently is enjoying airplay in various radio Stations across the country.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.