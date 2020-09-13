South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 648 214 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 648 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 816 new cases identified.

Case Data

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 September 2020Percentage total

Eastern Cape8732313,5

Free State416046,4

Gauteng21483133,1

KwaZulu-Natal11616717,9

Limpopo141132,2

Mpumalanga256804,0

North West270944,2

Northern Cape131232,0

Western Cape10827916,7

Unknown00,0

Total648214100,0

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 902 786 with 18 620 new tests conducted since the last report

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State and 13 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 576 423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases

Eastern Cape3043828421438

Free State8172759013197

Gauteng391219027920640

KwaZulu-Natal24031063447420

Limpopo25813243612

Mpumalanga46624289925

North West310216735111

Northern Cape16594993459

Western Cape40531006643562

National1542757642356364