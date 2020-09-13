South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 648 214 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 648 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 816 new cases identified.
Case Data
ProvinceTotal cases for 12 September 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape8732313,5
Free State416046,4
Gauteng21483133,1
KwaZulu-Natal11616717,9
Limpopo141132,2
Mpumalanga256804,0
North West270944,2
Northern Cape131232,0
Western Cape10827916,7
Unknown00,0
Total648214100,0
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 902 786 with 18 620 new tests conducted since the last report
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 49 more COVID-19 related deaths: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State and 13 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 427.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 576 423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%
ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal RecoveriesActive Cases
Eastern Cape3043828421438
Free State8172759013197
Gauteng391219027920640
KwaZulu-Natal24031063447420
Limpopo25813243612
Mpumalanga46624289925
North West310216735111
Northern Cape16594993459
Western Cape40531006643562
National1542757642356364