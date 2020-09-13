Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Double Eviction As Kiddwaya Joins List of Evicted Housemates

allafrica.com
Prince and Kiddwaya evicted.
13 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

The son of a Nigerian billionaire businessman, Chief Terry Waya, was evicted on Sunday alongside Prince.

When asked about his next plan by Ebuka during the live show, Kidd said he does not want to rush into things but would rather take his time, go to the gym first, consult his team, mentor and then meet his parents.

The 27-year-old obtained his First Degree at Nottingham Trent University and later obtained a Masters Degree in Business Sciences from the same university.

Before Kiddwaya enrolled in the Big Brother reality TV show, he was the CEO of Valley Agriculture and Foods Company based in Nigeria. He also co-founded AK Exports, an export company.

It didn't take long for other BBNaija housemates to understand Kidd Waya's personality. Few days in the BBNaija show, he has already been described as a perfect combination of ego and confidence. He has received ample support from fans and celebrities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigerians at Odds Over Fundraiser for BBNaija Evictee
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.