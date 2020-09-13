Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Prince Evicted From the Lockdown House

allafrica.com
Prince and Kiddwaya evicted.
13 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nelson Enwerem Prince has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

The former Mr Nigeria, who was nominated alongside Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Ozo had the least votes from the viewers.

During the live show on Sunday night, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted and it happened to be Prince.

In his interview with Ebuka during the live show, Prince said before his nomination for eviction, he was hopeful that he would win the Head of House for the week but as it didn't work as he thought, he knew he was going to be evicted on Sunday and so he prepared for it.

Asked about his next plan, the 24-year-old entrepreneur from Abia said he would want to be like Ebuka, go into hosting of events, acting, opens a saloon and also go into farming.

With three weeks left to go Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi, Ozo, and Neo are left to jostle for the grand prize of N85 million.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigerians at Odds Over Fundraiser for BBNaija Evictee
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
U.S. 'Misguided' Aid Cut for Ethiopia Undermines Influence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.