Nigeria: #BBNaija 2020 - Prince Evicted From the Lockdown House

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nelson Enwerem Prince has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

The former Mr Nigeria, who was nominated alongside Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Ozo had the least votes from the viewers.

During the live show on Sunday night, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted and it happened to be Prince.

In his interview with Ebuka during the live show, Prince said before his nomination for eviction, he was hopeful that he would win the Head of House for the week but as it didn't work as he thought, he knew he was going to be evicted on Sunday and so he prepared for it.

Asked about his next plan, the 24-year-old entrepreneur from Abia said he would want to be like Ebuka, go into hosting of events, acting, opens a saloon and also go into farming.

With three weeks left to go Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi, Ozo, and Neo are left to jostle for the grand prize of N85 million.

