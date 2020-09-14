Libya's Eastern Government Resigns Amid Protests

Giles Clarke/OCHA
A detainee mother, with sleeping baby on her back, feeds her other child some bread inside the female room of a detention centre in Benghazi, Libya (file photo).
13 September 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

An interim government in eastern Libya has resigned hours after protesters set fire to its headquarters in Benghazi. Protests also erupted in the cities of Al-Marj, Sabha and Al-Bayda.

After days of protests against corruption and poor living conditions, the government in eastern Libya announced its resignation on Sunday.

Prime Minister Abdallah al-Thani submitted the resignation to the speaker of the eastern-based House of Representatives, in a country that has seen rival governments in the east and west since long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown in 2011.

Protesters set fire to the government's headquarters in the eastern city of Benghazi, as well as Al-Marj, which is a stronghold of Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

Protests also broke out in the southern city of Sabha and Al-Bayda, which is the former seat of government.

Extreme turmoil

Libya has seen extreme political, economic and humanitarian turmoil in the years since Gadhafi's ouster. The latest string of demonstrations, which began on Thursday, has been fueled by regular power cuts, cash shortages and high fuel prices.

The eastern government has been weakened considerably following a 14-month offensive by the LNA, during which it attempted to take control of the capital, Tripoli. The internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) currently holds the city.

Since January, the country's economic crisis has worsened after Haftar's LNA imposed a blockade on Libya's oil facilities. Negotiations are on to end the blockade.

(AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.