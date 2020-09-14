Rwanda: Covid-19 - Nyabugogo Market to Reopen On Tuesday

The City of Kigali on Sunday, September 13, announced that Nyabugogo Market commonly known as 'Kwa Mutangana' will reopen on Tuesday, September 15.

The move, said the City, was based on a health assessment and the level of Covid-19 prevention preparedness of people who work in the market.

Partial reopening

However, the City of Kigali in the announcement noted that the reopening does not apply to wholesale traders or those selling fruits, vegetables, and potatoes.

For the mentioned groups, their work station will remain in Giti cy'Inyoni and Nzove markets.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding that may lead to the spread of the virus, vendors without stands or those with stands that were not in the housing master plan are not allowed to reopen.

In addition to this, like all other markets country-wide, only 50 percent of all workers of Nyabugogo Market will be allowed to work and do shifts with remaining vendors.

The decision to reopen Nyabugogo Market follows the recent reopening of Nyarugenge Market.

Both markets were banned for two weeks after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Kigali was traced to both markets.

Covid-19 update

Rwanda on Sunday, September 13, reported 26 new Covid-19 cases and 12 recoveries.

According to The Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 22 were reported from Kigali and two confirmed in Musanze district, Northern Province.

Nyanza and Kirehe districts also recorded a single positive case each.

The latest results were obtained from 2,722 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda conducted 462,896 tests of the Virus.

So far, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has recorded a total of 4,591 Covid-19 confirmed cases.

Rwanda's Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 22 people.