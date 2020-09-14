Kenya: Kiyeng Upsets World Record Holder Chepkoech in Berlin Continental Tour Meet

13 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Berlin — Former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng upset reigning world champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in the 3000m steeplechase, clinching victory at the Berlin leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour on Sunday.

Kiyeng clocked 9:06.14 to snatch victory ahead of the world record holder who was contesting her second race since the restart to the athletics calendar.

The Beijing 2015 World Champion entered the homestretch side by side with Chepkoech, hurdling over the last water barrier together before Kiyeng upped the ante to cross the finish line first.

Chepkoech was second in 9:10.07.

"Due to the corona virus I was stuck in Kenya but kept training. This was my first competition this year and I am grateful for this. If there are opportunities for other races I will compete," Kiyeng stated after clinching victory.

Chepkoech led for most of the race, passing the 1,000m mark in 2:59.00 and then crossed the 2000m mark in 6:03:44. However, she didn't have the finishing kick to kill off the race.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.