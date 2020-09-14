Rwanda: Mukura Ink Rwf50 Million Sponsorship Deal With Hyundai Rwanda

Rwanda Premier League side Mukura have signed an agreement with Hyundai Rwanda to sponsor the club to a tune of Rwf50 million in the upcoming 2020/21 season.

As part of the deal, the Huye-based outfit will wear shirts that have Hyundai logo on the chest.

"As Hyundai, we are happy to associate our brand with one of the best teams in the country," said Jean-Paul Muramira, the CEO of Hyundai Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the club also keep former main sponsor Volcano Express one of their partners, with the travel agency set to contribute Rwf20 million to the 2018 Peace Cup winners.

Mukura finished fourth last season, only behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police.